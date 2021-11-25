Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Has $5.25 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,682 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 2.1% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $425,280,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 53.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,838,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,415,000 after purchasing an additional 640,467 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 13.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,982 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,023,449,000 after purchasing an additional 593,908 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,058.2% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 517,937 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $204,932,000 after purchasing an additional 473,218 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 73.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,088,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $430,667,000 after purchasing an additional 462,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $468.00 to $472.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $525.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.23.

Shares of COST traded up $4.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $549.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,315,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,508. The firm has a market cap of $242.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $550.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $481.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $438.24.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.04%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

