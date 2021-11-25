Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Has $1.13 Million Stake in Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF by 68.4% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF by 352.8% during the second quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 57,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 45,124 shares during the period.

Get Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA NUSI traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.78. 274,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,819. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.17. Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.