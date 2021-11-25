Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) PT Set at C$123.00 by Barclays

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) has been assigned a C$123.00 price objective by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 70.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on LSPD. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$145.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$104.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed POS and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets set a C$96.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed POS and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$190.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Lightspeed POS to a “buy” rating and set a C$102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lightspeed POS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$122.13.

Shares of TSE:LSPD traded up C$2.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$72.32. The stock had a trading volume of 395,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,663. Lightspeed POS has a 52 week low of C$65.41 and a 52 week high of C$165.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$114.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$108.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.37. The company has a quick ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

