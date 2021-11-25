LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.830-$0.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $225 million-$235 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $225 million.
LifeVantage stock opened at $7.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.98 million, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.35. LifeVantage has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $11.42.
LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.22 million for the quarter. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that LifeVantage will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.
LifeVantage Company Profile
LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.
