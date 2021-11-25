LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.830-$0.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $225 million-$235 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $225 million.

LifeVantage stock opened at $7.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.98 million, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.35. LifeVantage has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $11.42.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.22 million for the quarter. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that LifeVantage will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LFVN. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LifeVantage by 86.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 38,399 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 17.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in LifeVantage by 16.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in LifeVantage by 10.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.68% of the company’s stock.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

