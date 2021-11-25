Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.420-$1.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $870 million-$890 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $881.07 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lifetime Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Lifetime Brands from $22.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lifetime Brands from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

NASDAQ:LCUT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.56. The stock had a trading volume of 17,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Lifetime Brands has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $19.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.97. The company has a market capitalization of $386.64 million, a PE ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. Lifetime Brands had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $224.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lifetime Brands will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is 10.18%.

In other Lifetime Brands news, Director Craig Phillips sold 8,841 shares of Lifetime Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $168,244.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,041 shares of company stock worth $290,906. Corporate insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lifetime Brands stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,903 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.51% of Lifetime Brands worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

