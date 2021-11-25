LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.22

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.22 and last traded at $8.23, with a volume of 525 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

LFST has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised LifeStance Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LifeStance Health Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $173.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.17 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 37.13%. LifeStance Health Group’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $368,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,686,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,734,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,037 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 44,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 438.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,689 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

