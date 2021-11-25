Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Appreciate Group (LON:APP)

Appreciate Group (LON:APP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 66 ($0.86) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 192.04% from the stock’s current price.

Appreciate Group stock opened at GBX 22.60 ($0.30) on Tuesday. Appreciate Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 21.48 ($0.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 46.26 ($0.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.53, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 27.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 31.20. The company has a market capitalization of £42.11 million and a PE ratio of 45.20.

About Appreciate Group

Appreciate Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a prepayment, gifting, and engagement company for corporate and consumer markets in the United Kingdom. It offers Love2shop Gift Card, a pre-paid gift cards; Love2shop Gift Voucher, a multi-retailer vouchers; Love2shop Holidays, a travel agency that provides access for customers to travel operators; single store gift cards and vouchers; corporate gift cards; hampers and gifts; and group travel services, as well as operates highstreetvouchers.com, an online destination for gift cards and vouchers.

