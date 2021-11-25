Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Under Review” Rating for DX (Group) (LON:DX)

DX (Group) (LON:DX)‘s stock had its “under review” rating restated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Shares of DX opened at GBX 30 ($0.39) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £172.10 million and a P/E ratio of 13.04. DX has a 1-year low of GBX 19.50 ($0.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 38 ($0.50). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 31.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

DX (Group) Company Profile

DX (Group) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides parcel freight, secure, courier, and logistics services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through two divisions, DX Freight and DX Express. The DX Freight division collects and delivers larger and heavier products, including those with irregular dimensions and weight to business and residential addresses nationwide.

