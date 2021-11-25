Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 61,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,167,000 after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,734,000 after buying an additional 21,380 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 110,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,585,000 after buying an additional 20,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $162.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.12. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $142.63 and a one year high of $194.05.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.13). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 78.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LBRDK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.50.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

