LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €161.60 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) has been assigned a €161.60 ($183.64) target price by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €153.00 ($173.86) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays set a €140.00 ($159.09) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($164.77) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €144.15 ($163.80).

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

Shares of LEG stock traded up €2.20 ($2.50) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €125.45 ($142.56). 147,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €128.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is €126.97. LEG Immobilien has a 12-month low of €75.17 ($85.42) and a 12-month high of €98.50 ($111.93).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.