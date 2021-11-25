Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) PT Lowered to C$47.00 at TD Securities

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CSFB boosted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cormark dropped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. CIBC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a C$43.00 price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$45.80.

Shares of TSE:LB opened at C$39.11 on Tuesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$30.55 and a 52 week high of C$45.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$41.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$42.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 9.27.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported C$1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.11 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$254.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$249.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.3489445 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

