Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Price Target Lowered to C$46.00 at TD Securities

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. CIBC raised their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.40.

Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at $30.87 on Wednesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $37.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.02.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

