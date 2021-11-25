Laurentian Bank of Canada Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.33 Per Share (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.33 for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC reissued an “underperform” rating and set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. CSFB upped their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$45.80.

Shares of LB opened at C$39.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$41.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$42.38. The stock has a market cap of C$1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$30.55 and a one year high of C$45.13.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported C$1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.11 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$254.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$249.30 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 37.91%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

