Lasertec (OTCMKTS:LSRCF) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCF)’s share price dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $271.87 and last traded at $271.87. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $275.85.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.21 and a 200-day moving average of $194.90.

Lasertec Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LSRCF)

Lasertec Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale and service of systems for semiconductor applications, energy-efficient eco-friendly products, laser microscopes and systems for flat panel displays. Its products include confocal scanning laser microscopes, inspection and metrology systems for power semiconductor devices, LED wafers, PV cells, Li-ion batteries, FDP masks, printed circuit boards and others.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Lasertec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lasertec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.