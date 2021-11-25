Lambda (LAMB) Trading 13.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. Over the last seven days, Lambda has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. One Lambda coin can currently be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Lambda has a market cap of $14.75 million and $2.46 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lambda alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00045105 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00008250 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.77 or 0.00246427 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.75 or 0.00087605 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Lambda

Lambda (CRYPTO:LAMB) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,103,900 coins. Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Buying and Selling Lambda

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lambda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lambda and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.