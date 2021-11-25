Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $677.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lam Research is riding on secular growth across data transport, analysis and storage. Further, increasing NAND requirement in accelerating 5G migration, video, and new game consoles is driving the top-line growth of the company. Moreover, strong momentum across 3D NAND manufacturers for critical applications is a tailwind. Furthermore, persistent Foundry strength remains a major positive. Also, advanced packaging technology inflections are other positives. Lam Research has been benefiting from the transition to new data-enabled economy, wherein DRAM and NAND are continuously gaining from density growth. However, uncertainty due to the coronavirus outbreak remains a concern. Additionally, cyclicality and headwinds related to foreign currency fluctuations remain overhangs. Notably, the stock has underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LRCX. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $750.00 target price (down from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Summit Insights cut shares of Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Lam Research from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $640.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Lam Research from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $640.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $685.42.

LRCX opened at $660.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $588.68 and a 200 day moving average of $607.71. The company has a market cap of $93.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $440.50 and a 12 month high of $673.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 20.26%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,691 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,049,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total transaction of $2,939,836.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,307 shares of company stock worth $14,050,923. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 380.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,301,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,236,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in Lam Research by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

