Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) VP Robert Nestor Chylak Sells 232 Shares

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) VP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 232 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $13,845.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.01. 564,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,533. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.90 and a 12-month high of $75.29. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.18.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 41.70% and a net margin of 24.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently 9.67%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 95.2% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KLIC. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits, high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes, and power modules. It operates through the Capital Equipment and Aftermarket Products & Services (APS) segments.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.