Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,729,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,399,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,853,000. Kwmg LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,318,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBWI opened at $74.81 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.39. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.74.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 211.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.93.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

