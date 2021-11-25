Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 98.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Managed Account Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VBK stock opened at $288.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $291.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.89. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $244.29 and a fifty-two week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.