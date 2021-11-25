Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 658 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Founders Capital Management raised its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the second quarter worth about $201,000.

BATS IGV opened at $422.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $424.74 and a 200-day moving average of $401.81. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1-year low of $123.69 and a 1-year high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

