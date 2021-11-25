Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,348 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 190.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $182.47 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.96 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.66. The firm has a market cap of $67.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.39%.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 8,001 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,382,960. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

