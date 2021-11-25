Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.42% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the second quarter worth $223,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the second quarter worth $259,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the first quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the first quarter worth $409,000.

XLSR opened at $47.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.02 and a 200-day moving average of $45.22. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a twelve month low of $38.83 and a twelve month high of $47.88.

