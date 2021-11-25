Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) Given a €31.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($35.23) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AD. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €32.00 ($36.36) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($28.41) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays set a €27.50 ($31.25) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.00 ($35.23) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €27.50 ($31.25) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 52 week low of €14.72 ($16.73) and a 52 week high of €20.42 ($23.20).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

