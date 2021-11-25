Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Insider Sells $689,092.50 in Stock

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $689,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jason Ehrlich also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

On Wednesday, October 20th, Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total transaction of $776,801.50.

On Monday, September 20th, Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.88, for a total transaction of $694,166.00.

NASDAQ:KOD opened at $99.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.71. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.19 and a 1-year high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -4.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,413,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,423,000 after buying an additional 551,429 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 48.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 568,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,536,000 after purchasing an additional 184,682 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 17.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,184,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,182,000 after buying an additional 179,820 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 132.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,719,000 after buying an additional 157,325 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,189,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,108,000 after purchasing an additional 144,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.