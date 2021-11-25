Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Insider Buys C$95,220.00 in Stock

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) insider Long Zone Holdings Inc. bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.29 per share, with a total value of C$95,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 21,685,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$114,714,353.57.

TSE:GUD opened at C$5.30 on Thursday. Knight Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$647.88 million and a PE ratio of 21.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.30.

Get Knight Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GUD shares. National Bankshares raised their price target on Knight Therapeutics from C$7.75 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Knight Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a C$6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$8.50 target price on Knight Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.65.

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.