Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Director Buys $55,000.00 in Stock

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 18th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 8,733 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $47,158.20.

On Friday, November 12th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 9,115 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $49,221.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Joseph Stilwell acquired 19,127 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,416.75.

On Thursday, September 16th, Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 5,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $26,750.00.

Shares of KFS stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.47. 29,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,584. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.48. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $5.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a positive return on equity of 52.34% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $20.97 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stilwell Value LLC increased its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 1.7% during the third quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 6,917,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,073,000 after buying an additional 118,069 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 3.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 419,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 13,020 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 348.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 338,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 262,884 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 193.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 24,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kingsway Financial Services during the first quarter worth $128,000. 61.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.

