Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.24 EPS

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($1.24), Fidelity Earnings reports. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ KC traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.31. 1,979,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,521,916. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -35.11 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.35. Kingsoft Cloud has a 52 week low of $17.37 and a 52 week high of $74.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 11,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 269.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,435,000 after acquiring an additional 976,378 shares during the last quarter. 29.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KC. Nomura lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Kingsoft Cloud from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

