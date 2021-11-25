Khozema Shipchandler Sells 3,504 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $995,136.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Khozema Shipchandler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twilio alerts:

On Monday, November 15th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,427 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.07, for a total value of $1,045,474.89.

On Thursday, October 14th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 4,841 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $1,708,873.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,223 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.38, for a total value of $382,040.74.

On Friday, October 1st, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.75, for a total value of $1,031,193.75.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $283.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $323.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.36. The stock has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a PE ratio of -57.47 and a beta of 1.27. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $266.29 and a 1 year high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The company had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 357.1% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the second quarter worth $28,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the second quarter worth $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the second quarter worth $39,000. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.83.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.