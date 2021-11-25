Kevin D. Bunker Sells 10,000 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.99, for a total transaction of $759,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ZNTL opened at $77.53 on Thursday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $34.48 and a one year high of $87.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 1.82.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $1.22. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,238,000 after purchasing an additional 43,779 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 149.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 136,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 81,600 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 158,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,594,000 after purchasing an additional 30,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

