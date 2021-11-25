Kathmere Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) by 6.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 250,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,530 shares during the period. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $12,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 25.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 331,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,654,000 after purchasing an additional 68,205 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 212,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,683,000 after purchasing an additional 57,433 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 27,468 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 66,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Edge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC now owns 60,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:MEAR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.12. 67,482 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.18. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.62 and a one year high of $50.17.

