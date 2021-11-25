Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $361,000 Stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:KJUL)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:KJUL) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,507 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KJUL. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter valued at about $8,342,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter worth about $10,458,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July by 19.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 25,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 11,831 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

NYSEARCA:KJUL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.80. 7,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,508. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July has a twelve month low of $25.39 and a twelve month high of $27.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.60 and a 200 day moving average of $26.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:KJUL).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.