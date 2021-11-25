Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $15.45 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,313 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $50.52. 10,756,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,044,070. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.00 and a 200-day moving average of $52.06. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $47.53 and a one year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

