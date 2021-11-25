Kathmere Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,738 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.41% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BMAY. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth about $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the third quarter worth about $123,000.

BMAY stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.84. 2,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,466. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.57. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May has a 1 year low of $29.10 and a 1 year high of $32.95.

