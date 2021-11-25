Kathmere Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $59,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $241.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,189,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,765,145. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $233.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.37. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $185.54 and a 12 month high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.