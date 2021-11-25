Kathmere Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $120.71. The stock had a trading volume of 6,984,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,791,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.58 and its 200-day moving average is $116.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $96.14 and a 1 year high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 29.71%. Analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.3911 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.01.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

