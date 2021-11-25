Kathmere Capital Management LLC Buys 109 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

EW traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $114.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,147,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,656. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $123.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $71.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.68.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.84.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $769,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani acquired 1,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.23 per share, with a total value of $168,345.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,351 shares of company stock valued at $16,970,864. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.