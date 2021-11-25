Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)’s stock price traded down 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.24 and last traded at $7.24. 3,947 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,949,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.83.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.60. The stock has a market cap of $581.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.09.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 173.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.73) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 13.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,781,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,491 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,816,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,027,000 after purchasing an additional 484,269 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 5,383,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,553,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,613,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,290,000 after acquiring an additional 56,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 15.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,892,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,017,000 after acquiring an additional 250,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

