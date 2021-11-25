Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, produces and markets therapeutics based on chromatographic purification technology. The company offers bio-therapeutics for specialty proteins, specific immunoglobulins and other prescription medicines. Kamada Ltd. is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel. “

Get Kamada alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Kamada in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Kamada from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:KMDA opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $284.48 million, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.06. Kamada has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $8.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.51.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Kamada had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 10.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kamada will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMDA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kamada during the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kamada by 20.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kamada by 99.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 25,261 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kamada by 5.6% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 915,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after buying an additional 48,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kamada by 103.9% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 93,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 47,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. engages in the development and production of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Proprietary Products and Distribution. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the supply of plasma-based products for clinical use.

Featured Article: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kamada (KMDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.