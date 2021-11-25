Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

GRUB has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.80.

Shares of GRUB stock opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52 week low of $13.32 and a 52 week high of $19.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.96 and a 200-day moving average of $24.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 405,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,412,000 after purchasing an additional 163,849 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 348.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 28,714 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Just Eat Takeaway.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Just Eat Takeaway.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,747,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Just Eat Takeaway.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

