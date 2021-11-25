Juan Andres Sells 5,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $1,328,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.18, for a total transaction of $4,022,700.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.57, for a total transaction of $1,172,850.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $1,155,050.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.13, for a total transaction of $3,496,950.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.49, for a total transaction of $1,722,450.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.25, for a total transaction of $1,721,250.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $1,665,000.00.

Moderna stock opened at $273.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $110.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $325.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.32. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.65 and a twelve month high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth $501,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 381.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 1,062.7% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,786,000 after purchasing an additional 40,382 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 27,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 8,641 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth $2,273,000. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

