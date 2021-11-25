Juan Andres Sells 5,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $1,328,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 22nd, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.18, for a total transaction of $4,022,700.00.
- On Wednesday, November 17th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.57, for a total transaction of $1,172,850.00.
- On Monday, November 15th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $1,155,050.00.
- On Wednesday, November 10th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00.
- On Friday, November 5th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00.
- On Monday, November 8th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.13, for a total transaction of $3,496,950.00.
- On Monday, November 1st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00.
- On Friday, October 29th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.49, for a total transaction of $1,722,450.00.
- On Wednesday, October 27th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.25, for a total transaction of $1,721,250.00.
- On Friday, October 22nd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $1,665,000.00.
Moderna stock opened at $273.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $110.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $325.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.32. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.65 and a twelve month high of $497.49.
Several analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.93.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth $501,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 381.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 1,062.7% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,786,000 after purchasing an additional 40,382 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 27,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 8,641 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth $2,273,000. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.
Moderna Company Profile
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
