JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Price Target to GBX 305

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 305 ($3.98) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LMP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on LondonMetric Property from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.72) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.33) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on LondonMetric Property in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 270 ($3.53) price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 267.14 ($3.49).

Get LondonMetric Property alerts:

Shares of LON:LMP opened at GBX 273.40 ($3.57) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 256.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 410.46. The company has a market cap of £2.49 billion and a PE ratio of 9.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.50. LondonMetric Property has a 12-month low of GBX 204.80 ($2.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 280.80 ($3.67).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be issued a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 0.82%. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

In other news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.23), for a total transaction of £39,520 ($51,633.13).

LondonMetric Property Company Profile

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.