Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 7,778 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.02, for a total transaction of $2,528,005.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,500 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.47, for a total transaction of $2,645,465.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,641 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total transaction of $3,182,416.58.

On Friday, August 27th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,162 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.68, for a total transaction of $830,594.16.

MORN opened at $319.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.65 and a 1 year high of $328.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 65.16 and a beta of 1.11.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $428.90 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 20.93%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 48.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the third quarter worth $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the third quarter worth $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 42.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

