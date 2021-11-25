John W. Kenny Sells 200 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Stock

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) Senior Officer John W. Kenny sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$188.14, for a total transaction of C$37,627.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,800 shares in the company, valued at C$2,220,047.28.

Colliers International Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$1.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.85.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

