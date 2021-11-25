John W. Kenny Sells 200 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Stock

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) Senior Officer John W. Kenny sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$188.14, for a total transaction of C$37,627.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,800 shares in the company, valued at C$2,220,047.28.
Colliers International Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$1.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.85.
Colliers International Group Company Profile
