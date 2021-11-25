Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.24, Fidelity Earnings reports. Jiayin Group had a net margin of 24.88% and a negative return on equity of 97.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.
NASDAQ:JFIN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.80. The company had a trading volume of 339,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,179. Jiayin Group has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $205.30 million, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.23.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jiayin Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.
Jiayin Group Company Profile
Jiayin Group, Inc engages in online individual finance marketplace in China connecting individual investors and individual borrowers. The company was founded by Dinggui Yan and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
Read More: Death Cross
Receive News & Ratings for Jiayin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiayin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.