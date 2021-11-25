Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.24, Fidelity Earnings reports. Jiayin Group had a net margin of 24.88% and a negative return on equity of 97.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

NASDAQ:JFIN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.80. The company had a trading volume of 339,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,179. Jiayin Group has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $205.30 million, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jiayin Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Jiayin Group by 15.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Jiayin Group in the third quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Jiayin Group in the third quarter worth $329,000. Institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Jiayin Group, Inc engages in online individual finance marketplace in China connecting individual investors and individual borrowers. The company was founded by Dinggui Yan and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

