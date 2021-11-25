Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€40.00” Price Target for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €53.00 ($60.23) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.30 ($48.07) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($55.68) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €55.95 ($63.58) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($47.73) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €47.87 ($54.39).

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €35.03 ($39.80) on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €39.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €42.99. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €60.16 ($68.36) and a 52-week high of €80.00 ($90.91).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

