Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “$230.00” Price Target for BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price objective on BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright raised shares of BioNTech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BioNTech from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioNTech currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $272.29.

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $304.76 on Monday. BioNTech has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $464.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of -1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $277.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.91.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.34% and a return on equity of 166.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8918.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that BioNTech will post 39.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in BioNTech in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in BioNTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BioNTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in BioNTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

