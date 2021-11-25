Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “$230.00” Price Target for BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price objective on BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright raised shares of BioNTech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BioNTech from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioNTech currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $272.29.
NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $304.76 on Monday. BioNTech has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $464.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of -1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $277.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.91.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in BioNTech in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in BioNTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BioNTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in BioNTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BioNTech Company Profile
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
