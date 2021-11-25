Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Price Target to $21.00

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vonage from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Vonage from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Craig Hallum lowered Vonage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair lowered Vonage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Vonage in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get Vonage alerts:

NASDAQ VG opened at $20.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -295.10, a P/E/G ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.53 and its 200-day moving average is $14.95. Vonage has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $20.82.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $358.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.37 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. Vonage’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vonage will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 18,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $271,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,441,098 shares in the company, valued at $126,616,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $510,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 168,109 shares of company stock worth $2,739,436. 4.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vonage by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 288,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 9,216 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vonage by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,556,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,245,000 after acquiring an additional 340,673 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vonage by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,104,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,145,000 after acquiring an additional 182,619 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vonage by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.