Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for MP Materials in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.30 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.15. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Get MP Materials alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MP Materials from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

MP opened at $44.10 on Tuesday. MP Materials has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $51.77. The company has a quick ratio of 17.26, a current ratio of 17.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.82 and a beta of 3.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.09.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $99.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.10 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $37,930,087.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 49.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,564,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513,449 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MP Materials by 322.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,680,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,531,000 after buying an additional 3,572,810 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 11,517.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,437,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399,795 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,649,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,637,000 after purchasing an additional 60,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 34.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,313,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,283,000 after purchasing an additional 589,238 shares in the last quarter. 75.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.