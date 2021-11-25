JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Up to $87.71

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $87.71, but opened at $90.55. JD.com shares last traded at $90.13, with a volume of 47,778 shares.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. CLSA raised their price target on JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.84 and a 200 day moving average of $75.69. The firm has a market cap of $119.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.81.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $218.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JD. Saban Cheryl bought a new position in JD.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Burleson & Company LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lumina Fund Management LLC bought a new position in JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in JD.com by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 675 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JD.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

