JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $100.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.91% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “JD.com, Inc. operates as an online direct sales company in China. The Company, through its Website www.jd.com and mobile applications offers a selection of authentic products. It offers computers; mobile handsets and other digital products, home appliances; automobile accessories; clothing and shoes; luxury goods including handbags, watches and jewelry, furniture and household products; cosmetics and other personal care items; food and nutritional supplements; books, e-books, music, movies and other media products; mother and childcare products; toys, sports and fitness equipment; and virtual goods. JD.com, Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on JD. Citigroup increased their target price on JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays started coverage on JD.com in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, CLSA increased their price target on JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.83.

Shares of JD.com stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.36. 6,968,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,988,132. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.84 and a 200 day moving average of $75.69. JD.com has a fifty-two week low of $61.65 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $2.99. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that JD.com will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JD. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 3.5% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 12.1% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 30,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 2.7% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 8.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 36.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

